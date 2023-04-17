Golden era of the showbands celebrated in exhibition in Derry Central Library

A lot of today’s married couples would have met their partners in the ballrooms of the North West during those years.

The showbands were credited with putting the show into bands, they received rave reviews around the country and further afield for their great musicianship and their highly polished performances and they played to thousands around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An exhibition highlighting the bands of that era will opened on Monday, April 17 and will run until Tuesday, May 9 at the Central Library. The exhibition will be open from 10am and will also run during the jazz festival.

The Coasters

If you were a dancer during that period, take a trip down memory lane and if you were not around during that period come along and learn about the musical heritage of the city during that era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barristers

The Golden Seven