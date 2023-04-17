News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Golden era of the showbands celebrated in exhibition in Derry Central Library

From the 1950s to the 1970s social life was limited but most people enjoyed going dancing and they loved the great dance music provided by the Irish Showbands.

By Johnny Murray
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST

A lot of today’s married couples would have met their partners in the ballrooms of the North West during those years.

The showbands were credited with putting the show into bands, they received rave reviews around the country and further afield for their great musicianship and their highly polished performances and they played to thousands around the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An exhibition highlighting the bands of that era will opened on Monday, April 17 and will run until Tuesday, May 9 at the Central Library. The exhibition will be open from 10am and will also run during the jazz festival.

The CoastersThe Coasters
The Coasters
Most Popular

If you were a dancer during that period, take a trip down memory lane and if you were not around during that period come along and learn about the musical heritage of the city during that era.

Read More
The Late Night Jazz Club in St. Columb’s Hall Balcony Room inspired by late, gre...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The BarristersThe Barristers
The Barristers
The Golden SevenThe Golden Seven
The Golden Seven
The CheckersThe Checkers
The Checkers
Related topics:North West