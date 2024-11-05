'Humbling to see just how many give back'

Since its foundation in 1879, the community that is St Columb’s College has been made up of a number of key – and interconnected – elements.

These are our pupils, our parents, our staff – and our past pupils – or alumni.

As early as 1929 the importance of this last group was rightfully recognised - with the establishment of the Past Pupils’ Union (PPU). In the intervening year this Union has played a central role in the flourishing of the St Columb’s College Community. In particular, the PPU and its members have played a key part in the development and flourishing of all aspects of professional life in this city, this country – and, indeed, far beyond.

It was due to a desire to formally recognise this fundamental impact that the PPU’s Alumnus Illustrissimus Award was established in 1994; a cursory glance at its recipients over the past 30 years demonstrates clearly the impact and influence that our alumni have exercised on religion, politics, science, music, sports, the arts and, indeed, on every aspect of human endeavour.

Ben Crawley receiving the Bishop Farren Memorial Prize for Best GCSE Results from Mr. Niall Downey, guest speaker, at Thursday's St. Columb's College Prizegiving. Included at front is Ben's parents. At back are Mr. P. Kelly, board of governors, Mrs. C. McLaughlin, Principal, Mr. D. Chambers, Yead Head, Ms. M. Hamilton and Mrs. G. Canavan, board of governors. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Today our many past pupils are only too willing to shared their skills and experience with current St Columb’s College pupils. Our now-annual Past-Pupil Careers Encounters provide a signal opportunity for those to have been given – to give something back. It is humbling to see just how many do.

Ad multos annos is the aphorism most frequently employed when toasting the health of a venerable institution. With regard to the St Columb’s College Past Pupils’ Union, I wholeheartedly echo this sentiment.

Caroline Mc Laughlin,

Principal.