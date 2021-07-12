Hundreds of Orangemen taking part in Derry July 12 parades

Orangemen making their way down Glendermott Road at 11.30 a.m. on Monday.

A series of demonstrations have been scheduled for the city centre, Waterside and Culmore areas.

The Orange Order is holding its traditional July 12 celebrations when it commemorates the Dutch prince William of Orange's defeat of James II of England, Scotland, France and Ireland at the Battle of the Boyne on July 11, 1690.

The July 12 celebrations were originally held to celebrate the Williamite victory at Aughrim on July 12, 1691, until July 12 became July 22 under the Gregorian calendar in 1752.

Several local lodges and bands in Derry have notified the Parades Commission of their intention to hold local demonstrations.

Culmore True Blues LOL 1866, Britannia LOL1912, Glendermott Valley Flute Band, Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute, Bro Scott Goligher Memorial LOL and the City of Londonderry No 5 are all holding parades.