Hundreds of unionists to take part in Orange 'Twelfth' parades in Derry

Members of the loyal orders are set to parade through the city centre as well as in the Waterside, Newbuildings, Claudy, Culmore, Tullyally and Donemana areas as part of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland's traditional 'Twelfth' commemorations.

They will then travel to Limavady for the Co. Derry flagship 'Twelfth' at 12noon.

The parades are taking place to commemorate the Battle of the Boyne when forces loyal to William of Orange defeated the Jacobites near Drogheda, although the battle actually took place on July 11, 1690, under the Gregorian Calendar, and its anniversary fell today. The 'Twelfth' was originally a celebration of the Battle of Aughrim.

The No 1912 Britannia LOL parade along Derry Walls during the Twelfth of July celebrations last year. Photo: George Sweeney.

Hundreds of unionists are set to parade in Derry from early tomorrow morning.

The City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, for example, has notified the Parades Commission that 500 participants and an unknown number of supporters will parade from Bond's Street, down along Spencer Road across Craigavon Bridge, and then up via the Diamond to Bishop Street from 8.30am.

They will then make their way back across the bridge to May Street to board buses for Limavady.

Eight bands are scheduled to take part in the demonstration. These are the Hamilton Flute Band, the Killaloo Accordian Band, the Sergeant Lindsay Mooney Memorial Flute Band, the Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band, the Glendermott Valley Flute Band, the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band, the Churchill Flute Band and the William King Memorial Flute Band.

Upon their return from Limavady the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge will lead a return parade from May Street across to the city centre and back between 5.15pm and 6.15pm.

Several feeder parades are scheduled to take place across Derry prior to the main demonstration in Limavady.

Sixty-five participants are expected for a parade organised by the Culmore True Blues Loyal Orange Lodge 1866 from the Victoria Hall to the Thornhill layby from 7.45am. The return leg is estimated to start at 7pm.

Sixty participants and 25 supporters will join a parade organised by the Newbuildings Victoria Loyal Orange Lodge 1087 from 7.15am.

In Claudy 200 participants and an unknown number of supporters are expected for Loyal Orange Lodge No 2 Cumber Claudy's annual parade from 8.45am.

Three bands, the Burntollet Flute Band, the Kildoag Pipe Band and the Tullintrain Pipe Band will take part. The return route through the village after the main demonstration in Limavady will be from 5.30pm.

Members of the Brother Scott Goligher Memorial Loyal Orange Lodge 461 will parade from Irish Street down the Dungiven Road to Bond's Street between 7.45am and 8.30pm. One hundred participants and 50 supporters are forecast.

The Glendermott Valley Flute Band will lead a parade of 40 participants through Tullyally from 6.45am to 7.45am. The return parade is slated for between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

From 7.45am 40 participants and 20 supporters will take part in a Sergeant Lindsay Mooney Memorial Flute Band parade from Lincoln Court to Bond's Street via the Clooney Estate.

In Donemana the Pride of William Auld Boys Flute Band has given notification of a parade involving 30 people from 8am.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry Donemana Murray Club has said it will also be holding parade from 10am. This will involve 20 participants and 30 supporters.

The 'Twelfth' in Limavady will be led by the Limavady District Loyal Orange Lodge No. 6.

The parade will leave from Church Street at 12noon led by Limavady District LOL No.6, the City Grand Lodge of Londonderry, Coleraine District LOL No.2 and Macosquin District LOL No.8 and parade through the town centre to the Orange Field at Roemill Road with 40 bands taking part.