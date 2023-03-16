The talks take place just days before the centenary anniversary of the historic development on April 1, an event which changed travel and trade in border areas.

The first talk on March 28 will be given by Dr Adrian Grant, and is called 'Approved routes: the everyday experience of life on the border in the north west'.

This event will showcase recent research on the history of the customs posts in and around the Derry City and Strabane District Council area since 1923. Using maps, archives, images and oral history, Adrian Grant will guide listeners through 100 years of life on the border. Adrian’s work and findings will be presented as an online resource on the Tower Museum website from April.

The Muff Customs Post (c) Derry Journal.

The second event later on the evening of March 28 will be hosted online by Cormac Moore, entitled ‘The Land Border in Ireland - 100 Years On’.

Cormac Moore is an historian with a particular focus on the partition of Ireland. His most recent book was ‘Birth of the Border: The Impact of Partition in Ireland'. He is currently researching a book on 100 years of the land border which should be out by the autumn.

Speaking ahead of the events, Museum Curator Roisin Doherty, said: “On the centenary anniversary of the introduction of customs posts we are delighted to feature these two talks by leading academics which will shine a light on the complexities of managing the new land border when it was introduced. They will also look at the impact on the lives of ordinary people living in border areas and how it created further divisions and challenges north and south.”

The events are both funded by the Derry City & Strabane District Council Good Relations Fund.

Customs on the border.

Anyone who wishes to attend Dr Grant’s lunchtime talk, 'Approved routes: the everyday experience of life on the border in the north west' on Tuesday March 28 at 12:30pm, can contact [email protected]

