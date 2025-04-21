IN PICTURES: Creggan Easter Sunday commemoration in Derry

By George Sweeney
Published 21st Apr 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 13:19 BST
Pictured are participants at the Easter Sunday commemoration at the Creggan Republican monument in Derry.

Pictures: George Sweeney.

The Spirit of Freedom band plays at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

The Spirit of Freedom band plays at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon.

Some of the attendance at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the attendance at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon.

Clara Hutton sings a lament at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Clara Hutton sings a lament at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon.

Ramon Ferguson performs at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Ramon Ferguson performs at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon.

