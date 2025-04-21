Pictures: George Sweeney.
1. The Spirit of Freedom band plays at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Some of the attendance at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Clara Hutton sings a lament at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Ramon Ferguson performs at the Creggan Republican Monument during a commemoration on Easter Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
