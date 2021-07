News you can trust since 1772

Caolán McGinley lays a wreath at the Republican Plot.

Patrick Maguire, nephew of Vol. Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire lays a wreath. Charles was shot dead by undercover British soldiers at the bottom of Southway on May 28, 1981.

Nadine O’Hagan, niece of Vol. Jim O’Hagan, who died in a shooting in the Waterside on August 19, 1971, lays a wreath.