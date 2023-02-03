News you can trust since 1772
IN PICTURES: Mayoral reception for Irish Dancing Champion Tori McLaughlin

Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins recently received local Irish Dancing Champion Tori McLaughlin.

By Karol McGonigle
3 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 3:02pm

Tori was recently crowned Ulster Under-11s Champion. The reception took place in the Alley Theatre.

1. Under-11s Ulster Gold medallist Tori McLaughlin receiving a presentation to mark her success from Derry City & Strabane District Council Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins.

Photo: Karol McGonigle

2. Julie and Patrick McLaughlin celebrating with their granddaughter Tori and mum Stephanie.

Photo: Karol McGonigle

3. Ulster under-11s Champion Tori McLaughlin pictured at her reception in The Alley Theatre with Councillor Jason Barr, Daniel McCrossan, MLA, and Derry City & Strabane District Council Deputy Mayor Councillor Angela Dobbins.

Photo: Karol McGonigle

4. Tori pictured with her dad Mark, brother Tiarnan, mum Stephanie and Derry City & Strabane District Council Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins at the reception marking her success as under-11 Ulster Champion.

Photo: Karol McGonigle

