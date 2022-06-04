IN PICTURES: Mural and fashion show mark 90 years since Amelia Earhart’s Derry landing

Earhart made aviation history when she arrived in the city becoming the first woman to fly across the Atlantic solo.
A stunning mural by artist Joseph Campbell has been unveiled at the Spar shop in Galliagh beside the new Community Centre, while NWRC students took part in a vintage fashion show at the Guildhall.
A mural commemorating the 90th Anniversary of the landing of Amelia Earhart in Derry on the gable wall of the Eurospar (Gallaigh Co-Op) painted by local artist Joseph Campbell. The art work was Commissioned by Community Restorative Justice North West (CRJ-NW) and funded by Derry and Strabane District Council's Good Relations Programme. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 061
