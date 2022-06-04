North West Regional College students, from the Hair and Beauty Department who took part in the Amelia Earhart Vintage Fashion Show, in the Guildhall on Saturday afternoon last, showcasing fashion from the 1920 and 1930s. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 077
IN PICTURES: Mural and fashion show mark 90 years since Amelia Earhart’s Derry landing

Some images from the recent celebrations to mark the 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart landing in a farmer’s field in Ballyarnett, Derry in May 1932.

By George Sweeney
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 9:43 am

Earhart made aviation history when she arrived in the city becoming the first woman to fly across the Atlantic solo.

A stunning mural by artist Joseph Campbell has been unveiled at the Spar shop in Galliagh beside the new Community Centre, while NWRC students took part in a vintage fashion show at the Guildhall.

1. DER - AMELIA EARHART MURAL UNVEILING

Group pictured at the unveiling of a mural commemorating the 90th Anniversary of the landing of Amelia Earhart in Derry on the gable wall of the Galliagh Spar (Co-Op) on Friday afternoon last. Included in the photograph are Ollie Green, Colr Maeve O’Neill, Mary Casey, Angela Askin, DSDC, Ciara Ferguson MLA, Colr Angela Dobbins, artist Joseph Campbell, Colr Sandra Duffy, Cathal Crumley, CRJ and Colr Conor Heaney. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 065

2. DER - AMELIA EARHART MURAL UNVEILING

A mural commemorating the 90th Anniversary of the landing of Amelia Earhart in Derry on the gable wall of the Eurospar (Gallaigh Co-Op) painted by local artist Joseph Campbell. The art work was Commissioned by Community Restorative Justice North West (CRJ-NW) and funded by Derry and Strabane District Council's Good Relations Programme. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 061

3. DER - AMELIA EARHART MURAL UNVEILING

Artist Joseph Campbell speaking at the unveiling of a mural commemorating the 90th Anniversary of the landing of Amelia Earhart in Derry on the gable wall of the Eurospar ( Gallaigh Co-Op) on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 062

4. DER - AMELIA EARHART MURAL UNVEILING

Some of the attendance at the unveiling of a mural commemorating the 90th Anniversary of the landing of Amelia Earhart in Derry on the gable wall of the Eurospar ( Gallaigh Co-Op) on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 063

