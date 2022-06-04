IN PICTURES: Mural and fashion show mark 90 years since Amelia Earhart’s Derry landing

1. DER - AMELIA EARHART MURAL UNVEILING

Group pictured at the unveiling of a mural commemorating the 90th Anniversary of the landing of Amelia Earhart in Derry on the gable wall of the Galliagh Spar (Co-Op) on Friday afternoon last. Included in the photograph are Ollie Green, Colr Maeve O’Neill, Mary Casey, Angela Askin, DSDC, Ciara Ferguson MLA, Colr Angela Dobbins, artist Joseph Campbell, Colr Sandra Duffy, Cathal Crumley, CRJ and Colr Conor Heaney. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 065