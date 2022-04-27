IN PICTURES: Plaque unveiled in honour of legendary James MacCafferty

Here are a selection of pictures of the event.
Una O'Somacháin, Pat MacCafferty, Archbishop Eamon Martin Primate of All Ireland and Mayor Graham Warke unveil the Ulster Circle Blue Plaque in honour the late James MacCafferty outside his former home in Francis Street, Derry, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 223
Archbishop Eamon Martin Primate of All Ireland speaking at the unveiling of the Ulster History Circle Blue Plaque in honour of the late James MacCafferty outside his former home in Francis Street, Derry, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 222
Some of the large attendance at the unveiling of the Ulster History Circle Blue Plaque in honour of the late James MacCafferty, outside his former home in Francis Street, Derry, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 221
Dr Nuala McAllister, Ulster History Circle, Mayor Graham Warke, Roisin Doherty, Pat MacCafferty and Jeanette Warke, Cathedral Youth Club pictured at the unveiling of a Blue Plaque in honour the late James MacCafferty outside his former home in Francis Street, Derry, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 220