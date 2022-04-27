Members of the late James MacCafferty’s family pictured with Mayor Graham Warke, Archbishop Eamon Martin Primate of All Ireland and Dr Una McAllister-Hart and Chris Spur from The Ulster History Circle at the unveiling of a Blue Plaque outside his former home in Francis Street, Derry, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 225
IN PICTURES: Plaque unveiled in honour of legendary James MacCafferty

An Ulster Circle Blue Plaque has been unveiled in honour of the legendary James MacCafferty at his former home in Francis Street.

By George Sweeney
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 9:31 am

Here are a selection of pictures of the event.

1. DER- JAMES MCCAFFERTY BLUE PLAQUE

Una O'Somacháin, Pat MacCafferty, Archbishop Eamon Martin Primate of All Ireland and Mayor Graham Warke unveil the Ulster Circle Blue Plaque in honour the late James MacCafferty outside his former home in Francis Street, Derry, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 223

2. DER- JAMES MCCAFFERTY BLUE PLAQUE

Archbishop Eamon Martin Primate of All Ireland speaking at the unveiling of the Ulster History Circle Blue Plaque in honour of the late James MacCafferty outside his former home in Francis Street, Derry, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 222

3. DER- JAMES MCCAFFERTY BLUE PLAQUE

Some of the large attendance at the unveiling of the Ulster History Circle Blue Plaque in honour of the late James MacCafferty, outside his former home in Francis Street, Derry, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 221

4. DER- JAMES MCCAFFERTY BLUE PLAQUE

Dr Nuala McAllister, Ulster History Circle, Mayor Graham Warke, Roisin Doherty, Pat MacCafferty and Jeanette Warke, Cathedral Youth Club pictured at the unveiling of a Blue Plaque in honour the late James MacCafferty outside his former home in Francis Street, Derry, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 220

