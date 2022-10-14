Inishowen gospel evenings carry on tradition maintained by late Joan McAlister

The late Joan McAlister

Joan’s sister Valerie Ruddell explained that four special Music and Friendship Evenings will be held in various venues across the peninsula starting at 8pm each evening.

“For many years our beloved sister, Joan McAlister, who sadly passed away in 2020, regularly visited the people of Donegal along with her friends in Irish Bible Ministries.

"They were always warmly welcomed. At each evening speakers will seek to illustrate how God can help people cope with the trials and difficulties of life.

"They will also use the Bible to show how people can find hope in a troubled world. The evenings are informal and there will be special music and singing,” said Valerie.

The first evening is in the Tul-na-Ri in Carndonagh on Tuesday, October 18 when Ed Smyth will bring a message of hope and inspiration.

On Thursday, October 20 a special evening will be held in the Community Centre in Greencastle when James McKean will bring a message of comfort.

An evening will also be held on Tuesday, October 25 in the Municipal Golf Club in Buncrana when Philip Poots will speak about God’s love.

The final evening will be held in Muff in Saint Mary’s Community Hall on Thursday, October 27 when John Mulhern will bring a message of hope.

Neil Shaw and others will sing and play special songs each evening. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome.