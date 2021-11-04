Kenneth Branagh’s new film launches 2021 Film Festival which will also screen new documentary on murdered journalist Lyra McKee

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 4th November 2021 - Ken Branagh pictured at Northern Ireland's iconic Harland & Wolff cranes 'Samson and Goliath' ahead of the Irish premiere of his critically acclaimed new film BELFAST, which will open The Belfast Film Festival at an event co-hosted by Northern Ireland Screen at The Waterfront Hall tonight. BELFAST is in cinemas from January 21st, 2022. Ken is pictured with Jude Hill. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Award-winning actor, writer and director, Kenneth Branagh has returned to his hometown as he opened the 21st Belfast Film Festival with the Irish Premiere of his newest work, ‘Belfast’ ahead of its release in UK and Irish cinemas on January 21, 2022.

The award-winning film is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the social and political tumult of the late 1960s.

Stars including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds and 10-year old Jude Hill joined Branagh on the ‘Belfast’ red-carpet at the ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall.

The Irish premiere of ‘Belfast’ was co-hosted by Northern Ireland Screen and Belfast Film Festival.

‘Belfast’ has received plaudits from the global film industry and was awarded Toronto International Film Festival’s People Choice Award following its screening in September.

Director of Belfast Film Festival, Michele Devlin said: “We couldn’t be prouder to have welcomed Kenneth Branagh and his brilliant new film to Belfast to open the 21st Belfast Film Festival. His lovingly-crafted homage to his hometown and it’s citizens perfectly encapsulates the theme of this year’s festival ‘bringing it all back home’. It is an honour to have Ken and the cast ‘back home’ to the city to celebrate the inspiring energy and heart that went into creating his ‘Oscar-tipped’ film.

“After a turbulent year, and many months of movies on the small screen, it is so thrilling to be bringing audiences back to the big screen and to showcase local talent. Year on year we see exceptional filmmakers blossoming and producing world-class films. We are thrilled to be highlighting some of these filmmakers at this year’s festival and celebrate the very best of Irish film.”

Belfast Film Festival returns to celebrate its 21st year with a festival brimming with local films and stars, running from 4-13 November.

With an overarching theme of ‘bringing it all back home’, the festival will screen and celebrate an esteemed group of Irish filmmakers including east Belfast’s Stacey Gregg’s ‘Here Before’; ‘Mandrake’ by Lynne Davison and Northern Ireland’s first Irish language film, ‘Doineann’ by Belfast based Double Band Films. BAFTA-winning director, Alison Millar will debut her newest documentary on the life and death of journalist Lyra McKee at the festival, which was made in partnership with Lyra’s family, friends and partner.

Bríd Brennan will join the festival line-up for an ‘in-conversation’ event which will see the acclaimed actress received the Belfast Film Festival’s Réalta Award for Outstanding Contribution to Irish Film.