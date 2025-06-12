Lease of Derry's historic Boom Hall considered to progress restoration plans

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to consider leasing Boomhall and its surrounding area to the Boomhall Trust.

At this month’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting, members received a deputation on the ongoing Landscape Restoration Masterplan for the council-owned historic building, and adjoining land, on the western bank of the River Foyle.

Restoration plans would see the Hall repurposed as a day nursery, café, and cultural and community floorspace, with plans to develop an equine activity space and small visitor car park in the surrounding area.

At the meeting, Trust representatives informed Council members that the first four stages of the Masterplan – which included research on the area’s history and character, looking at its planning context, and identifying ecologically and historically significant features – were now complete, and a public consultation will now take place.

Historic Boom Hall in Derry.

A representative said the Trust had been working with several funders including National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“They are now encouraging us to put in an expression of interest,” they said. “And if that’s successful they’re saying to put in the full [funding] application. On November 12 we’ll be aiming to put in a full application, we’re very hopeful that will provide funding for us that will allow us to employ a design team to bring it to full planning stage.

“All of the funders have been telling us: ‘We need to know that the statutory bodies are behind you and that you will eventually own the site, because if we’re going to give you all this money we need to know that you own it’. So we’re asking that you allow Officers to progress a D1 process, to dispose of the site, to give us a lease.

“Giving us a lease is the biggest thing you can do to show support for the Trust; it is an intergenerational project. It [will cost] £20 million, so this is a serious project."

Historic Boom Hall in Derry.

“That’s why we really need to have ownership of the site, to persuade funders that we are in the right position to take funding.”

Following a advice from Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell proposed that Officers return a report on council’s legal, technical, and financial considerations around the lease.

“We understand that there needs to be some certainty around the Trust and the lands, so we understand that you want to look at a long lease and we are open to those discussions.

“It’s not something we can agree today, there are various considerations, but I propose the paper because the officers are the experts.

Ancient trees along the path to Boom Hall.

“It’s an impressive Masterplan and we want to be in a position where we can help draw down that funding, because a considerable amount of money is needed to realise those ambitions.”

The Boomhall area is one of Derry’s most important sites and played a vital role in shaping the history of the city and arguably the island of Ireland.

Excavations were carried out in March, 2013, revealing evidence of the battles during the Siege of Derry when the famous wooden boom was laid across the River Foyle.

The boom was fixed from the western end from a fort erected at this ancient townland of Ballynashallog and linked to another fort across the River Foyle at Gransha.

The site’s history stretches back further to the time of the ancient monastery in the city centre. Before the Plantation of Ulster, the land was owned by the Abbey of Derry and monastic authorities utilised it to cover the costs of their community in the area.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.