Martin McGuinness Chieftain's Walk switches to virtual format due to high Derry/Donegal COVID-19 rates

The late Martin McGuinness.

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said: “We know this change will be disappointing to the thousands of people who have embraced the Chieftain's Walk in order to remember Martin but we felt it just wouldn’t be appropriate to bring large numbers of people together at this time."

Last week the foundation announced a new route at Inch Island, Co. Donegal. However, due to high COVID-19 rates in Derry and Donegal the walk will now take place remotely.

"The Foundation is calling on all of those wanting to protect and promote Martin’s legacy, to engage in a virtual walk on Sunday, August 15 in their own locality and to post their photos on social media using the hashtag #ChieftainsWalk.

“In doing so you will continue to support Martin’s family and help protect and promote his legacy. The Foundation will ensure all those who are signed up will receive their memento of the event and we are urging as many people as possible to take part in the virtual event.”