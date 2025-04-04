Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry’s historic connections with the Livery Companies of London, which funded the city’s historic walls over 400 years ago, were discussed this week during a special visit by a delegation led by the Honourable the Irish Society.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, welcomed the delegation, which included senior representatives of The Fishmongers’ Company, The Salters’ Company, The Ironmongers’ Company and The Drapers’ Company, led by Governor Alderman Vincent Keaveny CBE, to the Guildhall where they enjoyed a tour of the historic building.

The delegation came to Derry to view some of the stained glass windows originally donated by the companies and featuring images and symbols reflecting the role of the Society in the city’s history.

The Council said it was also an opportunity for the delegation to hear more about progress on the ambitious City Deal plans and the planned investments “which will be pivotal in the transformation of the City and District”.

Speaking after the visit, Mayor Barr said: “I was delighted to welcome the London delegation to the city and to continue the work in building and strengthening our connections with the City of London.

"This is a very exciting time for our City and District as we look forward to the delivery of a suite of projects that will bring about tangible and lasting change here.

“Today provided an opportunity to discuss these plans and to stress the importance of investment in the North West Region to ensure that we can continue to drive forward our vision for Derry and Strabane as a vibrant and progressive place to live and work as well as a vibrant and thriving hub for business.”

After the visit to the Guildhall the delegation embarked on a tour of the city’s 400-year-old Walls and met with the city’s Lord Lieutenant, Ian Crowe.