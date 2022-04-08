Monty’s Panesar visit to Sikh Gurdwara on BBC tonight
Derry businessman and educator Amerjit (Simon) Singh Nagra has told the ‘Journal’ it was a privilege to participate in the filming of the latest series of BBC2’s Pilgrimage which follows in the footsteps of St. Columba.
By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:33 pm
The documentary follows seven well-known personalities of differing faiths and beliefs as they visit key points of interest on the Slí Cholmcille in Donegal, Derry and the Hebrides.
Simon said: “I am privileged to have been able to contribute to the BBC series Pilgrimage....to help educate and explain my great faith. As a Derry man I’m extremely thankful to the celebrities that helped me so much to promote our great city and Ireland.”
Simon said Pilgrimage - The Road to the Scottish Isles, was an opportunity to showcase the diversity of faith in the city of Colmcille to a wide audience.