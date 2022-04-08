Monty’s Panesar visit to Sikh Gurdwara on BBC tonight

The documentary follows seven well-known personalities of differing faiths and beliefs as they visit key points of interest on the Slí Cholmcille in Donegal, Derry and the Hebrides.

Simon said: “I am privileged to have been able to contribute to the BBC series Pilgrimage....to help educate and explain my great faith. As a Derry man I’m extremely thankful to the celebrities that helped me so much to promote our great city and Ireland.”

