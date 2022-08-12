The parade will take place in the city tomorrow, Saturday, August 13.
There will be parades and events in the city centre from 9am.
Restrictions in relation to on-street parking will be in place during parade times.
Most Popular
-
1
12,000 expected for 'Derry Day' - the largest loyalist demonstration in the world
-
2
22 bus routes face disruption due to Apprentice Boys' Relief of Derry demo
-
3
Motorists advised of restrictions for ABOD Relief of Derry parade
-
4
Couple visit Derry to find long lost relations
-
5
Giants arriving ahead of Sperrin Sculpture Trail launch
There will also be a traffic management plan in place from approximately 11.45am until 5.30pm, which will restrict access around the city.
Waterside traffic should travel via Foyle Bridge or Trench Road.
The parade will move off from Duke Street/Spencer Road; to the top deck of Craigavon Bridge and on to Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond (anti clockwise); Bishop Street; London Street: Kennedy Street; Wapping Lane; Craigavon Bridge; Spencer Road; Dungiven Road; Dennet Gardens; Sheskin Gardens; Bann Drive; Finn Gardens; Mourne Drive; Dennet Gardens: Dungiven Road; Glendermott Road; Bond Street; May Street; Limavady Road; Clooney Terrace; Spencer Road; Craigavon Bridge; Carlisle Road; Ferryquay Street; The Diamond (clockwise via Austins corner); Bishop Street; Palace Street; and Society Street.