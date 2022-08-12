Motorists advised of restrictions for ABOD Relief of Derry parade

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parade will take place in the city tomorrow, Saturday, August 13.

There will be parades and events in the city centre from 9am.

Restrictions in relation to on-street parking will be in place during parade times.

There will also be a traffic management plan in place from approximately 11.45am until 5.30pm, which will restrict access around the city.

Waterside traffic should travel via Foyle Bridge or Trench Road.