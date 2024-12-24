Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Back in the 1930s the Christmas traditions observed across the north west were in many ways similar to those beloved by us all today.

Stockings would be carefully hung up to be filled with gifts by Santa Claus, the family would get together for a magnificent feast on Christmas Day, followed by plum pudding and fancy treats for afters.

Some customs, however, have waned in the intervening eighty years.

For example, the practice of Christmas mumming, where men would visit the houses of the district to play music and recite rhymes on Boxing Day as St. Stephen’s Day remains known in parts of Donegal and other parts of Ulster and North Leinster, – is no longer common, despite a recent revival.

Mummers singing Christmas Carols at the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh.

A treasure trove of lore from Christmases past can be found in the Irish Folklore Commission’s Schools’ Collection.

From 1937 to 1939 Séamus Ó Duilearga and Séan Ó Súilleabháin and his colleagues travelled the 26 counties collecting thousands of stories from schoolchildren attending national schools.

They amassed a vast catalogue of local customs.

Among the schools visited was Aughaclay National School between Malin and Culdaff.

Christmas tree with presents and fireplace with stockings --- Image by © Royalty-Free/Corbis

Schoolmaster Seán Ó Beirn was informed of a familiar scene by 12-year-old Brigid McLaughlin of Malin:

"When Christmas Eve comes the children all hang up their stockings for Santa Claus to put something in them.

"The houses are always decorated with holly and ivy. In some houses the people have paper decorations.

"The decorations are put up six days before Christmas and kept up until six days after it.”

John Noonan, at Dromore near Manorcunningham, informed the collectors, that ‘holly with white leaves is in great demand at Christmas’, that ‘red-berry holly is liked also’ and that the holly is always taken down after January 6’.

The custom of decorating homes with evergreens was age-old in Ireland.

But the 19th century innovation of decorating Christmas trees – reputedly introduced to Ireland and Britain from central Europe by the British royal family who were German – was relatively new and in Donegal not everyone was lucky to have one although some had trees as big as a house.

Liam Holton tells the story of the king of all birds watched closely by the Straw boys at the Wren Boy celebrations in Donadea Forest on St Stephen's Day. Photo: Dessie Boland

Florence McCollum, was a pupil at Drumfad, who collected the following from a Mrs. Sweeney at Magherawardan near Portsalon.

Submitted to her schoolmistress Bean Mhíc Coluínn it stated:

"On Christmas day and on Palm Sunday branches of palm trees were put out in the outhouses. It was supposed to bring luck on the people.

"Long ago Mrs. Barton would have a very big Christmas tree at Christmas.

"The tree would be as high as a house. There were sweets and toys on it. She would invite a lot of children to come on Christmas day and take the sweets and toys.

"Then she would plant the tree and have it fresh for the next Christmas. Everybody would decorate their houses with holly at Christmas.”

Christmas was of course a time of great feasting but turkey wasn’t necessarily on the menu, as Margaret informed Ms. Jennings: “The people got turkey or goose for their dinner on Christmas day.

Florence added: “The walls and roofs of the houses were decorated with leaves and berries at Christmas. The Christmas block or Yule Log was carried into the house on Christmas Eve.

"It was supposed to be the roots of a large tree. This was burned on every holiday and it was supposed that there was a small bit left to light the fire every day for a year. Then the ashes were put out in the outhouses.”

Across the Swilly, however, Brigid McLaughlin at Aughaclay advised: “Not many children have a Christmas tree.”

Margaret McGlynn, of Newmills, Dooen, was a pupil at Gleendooen, who told her teacher Edith V. Jennings: “We also decorate our house and our churches with holly and mistletoe.”

"The turkey was stuffed with bread crumbs, onions, pepper, salt and parsley. The plum-pudding consists of suet, raisins, sultanas, peel, eggs nut-meg and other things.”

Maggie McLucas, a pupil at Whitecastle, was told the following from a 60-year-old Miss Caldwell: “We get turkey and beef for our dinner, and we get plum pudding for our supper. This pudding is called plum pudding although there are no plums in it at all.”

And back in Aughaclay, Brigid maintained: “People always have a big dinner that day. If there is a big family the people get a goose or a turkey.

"If not they get a cock or a hen. Some of the people make a plum pudding.”

Eighty years ago the religious meaning of Christmas was more present for the people of the North West than it is today. There were also many superstitions and piseoga connected with the feast that have since died out.

In Fanad Mrs. Sweeney told Florence McCollum that: “At 12 o'clock on Christmas Eve, horses, cows and donkeys are supposed to get down on their knees and they are also supposed to speak to each other.

"In England there is a saying that in as many different houses as you eat mince meat during Christmas you will have the same number of happy months in the following year.”

In that area of Donegal people used to make the pilgrimage to Glenvar to gather holy water at Christmas as at other feasts.

"If a person went to the well three Fridays after each other before dawn they would be cured of any disease,” Florence stated.

In those days life was more precarious.

At Carrowreagh, a Mrs. Canning, told schoolmistress Annie Davidson: “An old age pensioner Mr. John Roulston of Rookery, Bonemaine, Bridge-End, Co. Donegal, now 76 years of age, remembers the time when the tea was so scarce that his parents (the old people) only got it at stated times (ie at Christmas, Easter, or on some special occasion). He is now 76 years of age.”

Frances Molloy was a pupil at the Convent of Mercy in Moville. A Mr. G. Orr told her about an old superstition in the area that she passed on to Sister Celestine Clarke:

"In olden times the people were afraid of many things which they are not afraid of now. This was one of the fears of the people of Moville long ago.

"On Christmas Eve the men all got off from work one or two hours before they got off any other night. The reason was because it was believed by the people that the dead wandered about on Christmas Eve night and if they caught anybody they would carry them away.”

Common at that time was the belief that cold weather would kill disease and people looked forward to a white Christmas for that reason.

Down the country – in Kilkenny – the collectors encountered the dramatic saying that ‘a green Christmas makes a fat churchyard’.

Nothing so explicit was heard in Donegal but Brigid McLaughlin advised that around Malin it was believed that if there was ‘no snow around Christmas that a number of the people will die’.

An unusual Christmas tradition was passed on to Florence McCollum from Mrs. Sweeney purportedly dating from the early 1500s:

“About 400 years ago a person would go to his neighbours house with a straw and they would pass it on to the next house and in this way it is said that all Ireland could be warned in twenty four hours.”

Examining the schools collection it is clear the tradition of the Christmas rhymers of mummers was strong in north east Donegal.

The men and boys of the district would visit homes dressed up with masks representing a range of characters that included, not exclusively, Room, Jack Straw, Dr. Brown, Samson, Devil Doubt, Big Head, Little Wit, Prince George, St. Patrick, Brian Boru, Oliver Cromwell, Green Light and Beelzebub, and various combinations of the aforementioned.

They would recite rhymes, play music and ask the people of the house for money. Depending on the telling, the rhymers would number between seven or eight and they would begin their revels between a month and a few weeks before Christmas.

Annie Davidson, schoolmistress at Carrowreagh, was told: “About a week or two before Christmas a few boys gather together and go round the houses acting the following rhymes. One boy carries a money box to collect what he gets.”

At St. Egney’s Ellen Daly observed: “Seven young men dress up and come round the houses on the nights before Christmas. They enter the kitchen and each says his rhyme.

"Usually some one dances a jig or hornpipe. Then the money box is held out and the people are expected to give something – coppers or a sixpence or more if they wish.”

At Glassalts, Master P. Ó Dochartaigh got the following: “These boys are called the rhymers. They wear (with the exception of one) a white shirt outside their clothing with two red bands down the front and seven large white buttons on each band.

"A half-stone paper bag decorated with holly, braid, ribbons and the initials of the wearer in in coloured paper in front is used for a hat Some wear masks or false faces. The exception wears a straw hat and straw coat made from strings and pleated straw. He is called Jack Straw.”

At dozens of schools pupils gave an account of the ritual whereby the boys would come into a house and call for ‘Room’ to recite their rhymes.

The various characters would do their turns with ‘Devil Doubt’ of ‘Beelzebub’ concluding with the stanza – or something like it – :

‘Put your hands in your pockets

‘And show us some desire

‘All silver, no brass

‘Bad money won't pass

‘And after that a song.’

"Soon Devil Doubt rattles his money box; the man of the house with his forefinger and thumb reaches down into the mysterious depths of his leather purse and brings forth a coin which he puts into the tin box.

"The rhymers wish the household ‘Good night and a happy Christmas’ and they move on to the next house,” George McLaughlin of West End, Buncrana, informed Eoghan Ó Gallchobhair, a teacher at St. Columba’s.

Following the collection the rhymers would hold a dance at some time in the new year, which would be attended by the people of the area.

A related tradition was that of the ‘hunting of the wren’ when boys would kill a wren and go around the houses asking for money on Boxing Day or St. Stephen’s Day as it is also known.

The bird, had a reputation for treachery, according to accounts in the schools collection.

At Loughill in South Donegal schoolmistress Eibhlis Ní Mhathghamhna was informed: “In some parts the ‘Wren Boys’ bring a wren round with them in a little box. If the people of the house refuse to give the ‘Wren Boys’ money they threaten to burn the wren at the door.

"This is supposed to bring bad luck for the year. The wren is the bird that betrayed Our Lord. The ‘Wren Boys’ used to say ‘The wren, the wren, the king of all birds’.”

Near Ballintra, Brendan McCormack, an 11-year-old pupil at Ballymagroarty National School, noted: “The second day of Christmas is called St. Stephens Day.

"It is also known as Boxing Day. In parts of Ireland boys travel round gaily dressed on St. Stephen’s Day. They are known as ‘Wren Boys’."

At Carrowreagh in Bridgend schoolmistress, Annie Davidson, was told an interesting story by pupil Anna Foster:

"There is a story about the robin how it got its red breast. It is said that one day our Saviour was passing through a corn field and there was a robin and a wren sitting near by and when the soldiers came after him trying to find him, they asked the robin did it see him pass and it said ‘No’ and then they came to the wren and asked it the same thing and it said ‘Yes’ and then the robin blushed all over and that is how it got its red breast’.”

At Glassalts 86-year-old John Doherty from Glenmakee gave P. Ó Dochartaigh a local version of why the wren was known as the ‘king of all birds’.

"Some boys hunt him on St. Stephen's Day, the 26th of December. When Saint Colmcille put all the birds to fly to see which was going to be king the wren went on the eagles back and when the eagle was the highest of all the birds the wren jumped from his back and only flew the height of a man's knee from the eagle's back and it only flies that height ever since from the ground,” he related.

Laura Rountree, a teacher at Craigadooish, recounted how: “On St. Stephens Day the Wren Boys go out and visit the houses. They are disguised and have their faces painted.

"At each door they say a rhyme. Sometimes they have a play that they use as a form of entertainment. Then they expect to get some money.

"When the day is over all the money is counted and divided.”

The tradition was fairly gruesome, as Leonard Bovaird, a teacher at Stroove recounted: “Long ago on St. Stephen's day all the boys of this district went hunting the wren. At night they would light a fire and then go round in a procession three times. Then they would burn the wren.”

Charles Bonner told schoolmaster Seán P. Mac Gabhann at Drung that: “The wren is a very small bird and on St. Stephen's day the wren boys kill the wren and tie it on a rod and carry it about with them.”

A version of the following rhyme would be recited by the boys:

"The Wren, the Wren,

“The king of all birds,

"On St. Stephen’s day

“He was caught in the furze.

"Up with the kettle and down with the pan.

"Give us a penny to bury the wren.