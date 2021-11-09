New Brian Friel drama project launched by Queen's University

‘Friel Reimagined’, an innovative drama engagement and research project, will focus on the heritage and legacy of the writings of Brian Friel, the late dramatist, short story writer and founder member of the Field Day Theatre Company.

The project will present a range of public events and a touring exhibition in 2022, offering insights into the work of the renowned playwright and connecting his legacy with new audiences. For more information on the project, including activities and public events planned, please visit www.qub.ac.uk/sites/friel-reimagined