New Brian Friel drama project launched by Queen's University

A new drama project focusing on the legacy of the late Brian Friel has been launched by Queen's University, Belfast.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:10 am
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:12 am
Representatives from Queen’s University and the National Lottery Heritage Fund at the launch event for Friel Reimagined. L-R: Frances McNally, Investment Manager, National Lottery Heritage Fund; Dr Kurt Taroff, Head of School of Arts, English and Languages; Dr Paul Murphy, Senior Lecturer, School of Arts, English and Languages and Project Lead, Friel Reimagined; Dr Conor McCafferty, Project and Outreach Manager, Friel Reimagined; Professor Nola Hewitt-Dundas, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
‘Friel Reimagined’, an innovative drama engagement and research project, will focus on the heritage and legacy of the writings of Brian Friel, the late dramatist, short story writer and founder member of the Field Day Theatre Company.

The project will present a range of public events and a touring exhibition in 2022, offering insights into the work of the renowned playwright and connecting his legacy with new audiences. For more information on the project, including activities and public events planned, please visit www.qub.ac.uk/sites/friel-reimagined