New collection of fiction and memoir by St. Columb’s College old boy Aidan Convery
'Stories Parables and a Memoir (1955-73)' is a collection of anecdotal 'parables' and short stories by the Ballinascreen-native culminating in a memoir, 'The Academy', which recalls his years at the storied Derry grammar school.
‘The Academy’ recalls Mr. Convery’s childhood growing up in Ballinascreen and his life in St Columb's.
The book is priced at £10.
Another autobiographical piece is 'You Should Never Go Back Again, Even as a Ghost'.
This is a fond retrospective on four years as an English teacher in a Northern Greek in the early 90s and the contrast in revisiting the town 30 years later.
Copies are on sale at: Foyle Books, Derry; Mac's, Buncrana; 4 Masters Books, Donegal Town; Clarke's Newsagents-bookshop, Letterkenny; Little Acorns Bookshop, Derry; A Novel Idea, Ballyshannon; Sheehey Books, Cookstown; The Last Bookshop, Upper Camden St., Dublin; and O’Kane's Pharmacy, Heron's Gift Shop & The Market Inn, Draperstown-Ballinascreen.