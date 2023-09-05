New collection of fiction and memoir by St. Columb’s College old boy Aidan Convery

Watch more videos on Shots!

The book is priced at £10.

'Stories Parables and a Memoir (1955-'73)' (450 pages; price £10/Euro12.), by Aidan Convery, is a collection of brief anecdotal 'parables' and short stories, culminating in a memoir, 'The Academy', recalling an Irish small town childhood, leading to life in St Columb's College Derry.

Another autobiographical piece is 'You Should Never Go Back Again, Even as a Ghost'.

This is a fond retrospective on four years as an English teacher in a Northern Greek in the early 90s and the contrast in revisiting the town 30 years later.