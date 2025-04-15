New project about All Things Bright and Beautiful hymnist Cecil Frances Alexander launched in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Churches Trust has officially launched the Cecil Frances Alexander Celebrated (CFAC) project at their Limavady Road base.

The new initiative aims to celebrate the life, legacy, and music of Cecil Frances Alexander, the renowned hymn-writer of ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ and ‘There Is a Green Hill Far Away.’

The CFAC Project, funded under the PEACEPLUS Programme, will explore Alexander's significant contributions to social welfare, community building, and interfaith work, with a particular focus on Strabane and surrounding areas.

The project will offer a series of workshops, study visits, a lecture series, and a celebration event, bringing together people from diverse faiths and backgrounds to honour Alexander’s enduring impact on local communities and her legacy as a peacebuilder.

CHURCHES TRUST LAUNCH. . . .Group pictured at the launch of the Cecil Frances Alexander Celebrated Project at the Churches Trust, Limavady Road, on Wednesday afternoon last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“We are delighted to bring the CFAC Project to life, celebrating Cecil Frances Alexander's incredible legacy and contributions to our shared communities,” said Mary Holmes, CEO of The Churches Trust.

“Through this initiative, we aim to foster cross-community dialogue, promote cultural heritage, and enhance tourism in the region, all while bringing diverse communities together to engage with this important story of unity and understanding.”

Key aspects of the CFAC Project include: Workshops and Study Visits exploring CFA’s contributions to society; Lectures and Resources on her lasting legacy and influence; Celebration Event to commemorate her music and community work; Opportunities for cross-community and cross-border collaboration, focusing on Strabane and other areas, including Aghyaran.

The CFAC Project also aims to celebrate Cecil Frances Alexander’s legacy in the context of modern Northern Ireland, using cultural tourism as a platform to foster peacebuilding and strengthen local communities.

Cecil Frances Alexander.

The Churches Trust, founded in 1993 by leaders from the Catholic, Church of Ireland, Methodist, and Presbyterian churches, is committed to promoting peacebuilding, social cohesion, and community development across Northern Ireland. The Trust addresses sectarianism, racism, and poverty through a variety of community initiatives, building stronger, more inclusive societies.

The PEACEPLUS Programme is a cross-border funding programme designed to support peace and prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland. With a total value of €1.14 billion, PEACEPLUS is co-funded by the European Union, the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Government of Ireland, and the Northern Ireland Executive.