Newgrange neolithic tomb c3200 BC - Derry Journal Ancient Ireland series 1

The meaning behind the triskelion concentric spirals and other artworks carved into the stones are lost to time although there are numerous theories.

The people who built Newgrange pre-date the Celts, although the art and works they left behind may have influenced the much later Celtic culture and artefacts.

The cruciform chambers inside were also decorated and held the remains of ancient people. There is also an alignment with the sunrise during the Winter Solstice every December 21.

Newgrange is the most famous of the sites in the World Heritage sites at Brú na Bóinne (which translates to the ‘palace’ on an elevated site within a bend in the River Boyne), which also includes Knowth and Dowth.

Discover Boyne Valley states: “The passage tomb is surrounded by 97 kerb stones, the most impressive is the large entrance stone which is covered in swirls and designs.

"Inside the large mound there is a long passage leading into a chamber which branches off three ways. The corbelled roof inside the burial chamber it still watertight and supports an estimated 200,000 tonnes of cairn.

"The cremated remains of the dead were laid on large stone basins inside the chamber which usually were accompanied by grave goods.”

The site is accessed via the Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre and there are daily bus tours to it from Dublin which include entry.

At the site there are guided heritage tours and it is possible to go inside the monument to witness the chamber for yourself but only with a guide.

It is advised that anyone seeking to visit book in advance via https://heritageireland.ie/places-to-visit/bru-na-boinne-visitor-centre-newgrange-knowth-and-dowth/

You can find out more about the Newgrange site here: https://www.discoverboynevalley.ie/boyne-valley-drive/heritage-sites/bru-na-boinne-newgrange-knowth-and-dowth and at: https://www.worldheritageireland.ie/heritage-property/bru-na-boinne/

