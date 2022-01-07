Sinead McGlinchey, seated left, from Epworth Street, with her daughter, Nina, born 11.47am on New Year’s Day 1997 weighing 7lb. 13 oz., and Marcia McFeely, from Liscloon Drive, with her son Aaron, born at 6.15am on New Year’s Day weighing 9lb. Included, from left, Staff Midwives Beverly Crothers and Moira Blee and Ward Sister Geraldine Sloane.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in January 1997

In January 1997 Derry and Donegal escaped the worst of the ‘Big Chill’ which caused a number of fatalities throughout Britain, despite temperatures dropping as low as minus four degrees; Thomas ‘The Miller’ Doherty, after retiring as Station Officer for Buncrana Fire Brigade after 29 years’ service with the Brigade, spoke of the many changes he had seen to the fire service over the past three decades; and Sinn Féin National Chairperson Mitchel McLaughlin delivered the Seán Sabhat 40th anniversary commemoration lecture in Limerick, telling his audience that there were still grounds for hope regarding the peace process. The ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 7th January 2022, 10:49 am
Updated Friday, 7th January 2022, 10:51 am

1.

Buncrana man Thomas ‘The Miller’ Doherty, who retired as Station Officer for the Buncrana Fire Brigade.

2.

‘Lord John’ McCloskey, best known as one of Derry’s loudest and most popular market traders and a member of the greyhound fraternity.

3.

Children playing on the banks of an icy Glenowen reservoir.

4.

Sonia McClintock, from Glenagoorland, Donemana, with her twin sons William (3lb. 13oz.) and Gary (3lb. 14oz.) born at 3.45am and 3.46am on New Year’s Day 1997. Included are Staff Midwives Celia Boyce and Patricia O’Kane.

