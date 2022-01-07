Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in January 1997
In January 1997 Derry and Donegal escaped the worst of the ‘Big Chill’ which caused a number of fatalities throughout Britain, despite temperatures dropping as low as minus four degrees; Thomas ‘The Miller’ Doherty, after retiring as Station Officer for Buncrana Fire Brigade after 29 years’ service with the Brigade, spoke of the many changes he had seen to the fire service over the past three decades; and Sinn Féin National Chairperson Mitchel McLaughlin delivered the Seán Sabhat 40th anniversary commemoration lecture in Limerick, telling his audience that there were still grounds for hope regarding the peace process. The ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 10:49 am
Updated
Friday, 7th January 2022, 10:51 am