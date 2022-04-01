Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - April 1997
In April 1997 Derry man Don Mullan and Choctaw Indian from Oklahoma. Gary White Deer, joined forces in a unique project to help the poor and hungry throughout the world; a major anti-poverty seminar at St. Columb’s Park House, Derry, heard that Derry had the lowest rate of pay in either Britain or Northern Ireland; and SDLP leader John Hume described the DUP, the UUP and Sinn Féin as being ‘old-fashioned’ and having an ‘out-of-date mentality’ by campaigning against entry into Europe. As ever the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were out and about.
By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:50 am