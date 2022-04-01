Members of the ‘Scorpions’ and ‘Pink Ladies’ pictured during rehearsals for the Grove Amateur Variety Group’s production of ‘Grease’ in the Rialto.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - April 1997

In April 1997 Derry man Don Mullan and Choctaw Indian from Oklahoma. Gary White Deer, joined forces in a unique project to help the poor and hungry throughout the world; a major anti-poverty seminar at St. Columb’s Park House, Derry, heard that Derry had the lowest rate of pay in either Britain or Northern Ireland; and SDLP leader John Hume described the DUP, the UUP and Sinn Féin as being ‘old-fashioned’ and having an ‘out-of-date mentality’ by campaigning against entry into Europe. As ever the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:50 am

William Grant (second from left) hands over £2,100 to Robert McLaughlin, chair of the Step Back Committee, after purchasing a cart load of turf which was auctioned to raise money for St. Nicholas’ Special Care School.

Five-year-old Karen Tourish, Woodbrook West, Derry, St. Patrick’s School, winner of the Reel U-6 years at the Derry Feis.

Pupils from Illies National School who were confirmed by Most Rev. Dr. Séamus Hegarty, Bishop of Derry, at St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Colleen McCloskey and Margaret Harkin, Barrett School, winners of the Two-Hand Reel U-16 years at the Derry Feis.

