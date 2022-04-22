Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - April 1997
In April 1997 Foyle Search and Rescue unveiled ambitious plans to expand its operations amid growing fears that its long-term future could be in jeopardy due to a lack of funding; recently-crowned Premier Division champions, Derry City, were clearly still recovering from their weekend celebrations when they entertained Inter-Toto Cup challengers Cork City at the Brandywell; and representatives of a mining company which planned to excavate precious metals in Inishowen stated that they were ‘astounded’ by the results of tests carried out in Australia of samples sent from Donegal.
By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 9:48 am