Members of the McConomy School who won the Brendan DeGlin Cup for Figure Dance 8-12 years at the 1997 Feis. Front, from left, Shauna McDevitt, Elan Bradley, Ciara McConomy and Laura Jayne Brady. Back, from left, Joanne Kavanagh, Frances McGonagle, Emma Jayne Ryan and Leanne McConomy.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - April 1997

In April 1997 Foyle Search and Rescue unveiled ambitious plans to expand its operations amid growing fears that its long-term future could be in jeopardy due to a lack of funding; recently-crowned Premier Division champions, Derry City, were clearly still recovering from their weekend celebrations when they entertained Inter-Toto Cup challengers Cork City at the Brandywell; and representatives of a mining company which planned to excavate precious metals in Inishowen stated that they were ‘astounded’ by the results of tests carried out in Australia of samples sent from Donegal.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 9:48 am

St. Brigid’s Primary School, winners of the P4-P5 Unison Choir Competition at the 1997 Feis Doire Colmcille.

St. Columb’s College orchestra, winners of the Post-Primary School Orchestra at Feis Doire Colmcille. The school also won the Bishop’s Shield for the school with the most marks at the Feis. Included are, standing left, Sr. Perpetua and, standing right, Margaret Ross, and Fr. John Walsh, school president.

Five-years-old Conor Bradley, St. Eugene’s Primary School, winner of the Primary 2 verse-speaking at Feis Doire Colmcille.

Thornhill College pupils who won the Irish Choral Verse competition. Included is Mrs. Bronagh O’Hare, teacher.

