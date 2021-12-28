Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - December 1976
In December 1976 the proposed reinstatement of a fish and chip shop at 35 Bond Street, in the Waterside area of Derry, was objected to by residents of the area, Derry City Council’s Technical Services Committee was told when it discussed planning applications tabled by the Department of the Environment; Drug squad detectives, Gardaí and women Gardaí raided ‘Atlantis’ a commune in Burtonport, which was the residence of the ‘screamers’ sect on Saturday; and, in a statement prisoners in ‘H’ Block, Long Kesh, said that they would refuse prison food from January 3 because of what they described as the ‘abominable conditions of the jail.’ As ever, the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 11:25 am
Updated
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 11:35 am