Group pictured at a Christmas party in Brooke Park Youth Club. The party was organised by youth leaders Breidge Gallagher, Ann McCallion and Manus McCallion who are in the front of the photographe on the right.
Group pictured at a Christmas party in Brooke Park Youth Club. The party was organised by youth leaders Breidge Gallagher, Ann McCallion and Manus McCallion who are in the front of the photographe on the right.

NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - December 1976

In December 1976 the proposed reinstatement of a fish and chip shop at 35 Bond Street, in the Waterside area of Derry, was objected to by residents of the area, Derry City Council’s Technical Services Committee was told when it discussed planning applications tabled by the Department of the Environment; Drug squad detectives, Gardaí and women Gardaí raided ‘Atlantis’ a commune in Burtonport, which was the residence of the ‘screamers’ sect on Saturday; and, in a statement prisoners in ‘H’ Block, Long Kesh, said that they would refuse prison food from January 3 because of what they described as the ‘abominable conditions of the jail.’ As ever, the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 11:25 am
Updated Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 11:35 am

1.

A section of the attendance at the Clonmany guild of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association annual dinner dance in the Ballyliffin Hotel.

Photo Sales

2.

Members of the Foyle Senior Citizens’ Club, Strathfoyle, at their first annual dinner party in the Health Clinic, Strathfoyle.

Photo Sales

3.

Children in Shantallow were thrilled when Santa Claus paid a flying visit in December 1976.

Photo Sales

4.

George Dunne, secretary of St. Johnton Improvements Committee, switching on the town’s Christmas lights. Included are John Duffy, Rev. W. Hanna, Very Rev. Dr. D. Cuinnea, Nellie McDaid and Winnie McCracken, members of the committee.

Photo Sales
NostalgiaDerryInishowen
Next Page
Page 1 of 2