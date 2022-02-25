Father James McGlinchey, C.C., Desertegney, seated left, presenting gifts on behalf of the parish, to Tessie and Róis McLaughlin, seated second and third from left, on their retirement from Linsfort Post Office after more than sixty years of service to the community. They followed in the footsteps of their late father James McLaughlin, who opened the Post Office in 1927. Included are family members Bridie McLaughlin, Paddy McLaughlin, Bridget McLaughlin and Patricia McLaughlin.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - February 1997

In February 1997 it was claimed that a gang attack on two American students in Derry had jeopardised the future of an international peace and conflict course based in the city; Donegal drivers who continued to drive imported vehicles without paying the duty were warned they were set to face a massive blitz from Customs officials working along the border; and new President of Derry’s Junior Chamber, Margaret J. Moore, said she had thoroughly enjoyed the experience of being involved in the business lobby which had allowed her to meet a number of people and take part in a wide variety of activities she would not have had access to prior to joining. As ever, the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 25th February 2022, 11:57 am

1.

Seated from left, are Rachael Spratt, Lisa McNeill, Charmaine McNally, Dervla Young, Rebecca McCafferty and Ella Crumlish. Standing, from left, are, Owen Fleming, David Fairburn, Thomas Lee, Darragh Rutheford, Barry Johnston and John O’Connell, attended the 1997 Oakgrove Social.

2.

The new President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Margaret Moore.

3.

Members of the Grianan Celtic ladies football team pictured during a training session in Burnfoot Community Hall.

4.

Donemana Primary School pupil Natasha Durham taking advantage of the new school library that was opened by Joe Martin, the Chief Executive of the Western Education and Library Board, in February 1997.

