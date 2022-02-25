Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - February 1997
In February 1997 it was claimed that a gang attack on two American students in Derry had jeopardised the future of an international peace and conflict course based in the city; Donegal drivers who continued to drive imported vehicles without paying the duty were warned they were set to face a massive blitz from Customs officials working along the border; and new President of Derry’s Junior Chamber, Margaret J. Moore, said she had thoroughly enjoyed the experience of being involved in the business lobby which had allowed her to meet a number of people and take part in a wide variety of activities she would not have had access to prior to joining. As ever, the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 11:57 am