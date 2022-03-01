Pearl Kirkpatrick, from Convoy, with her six-year-old pet fox.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - February and March 1981

In early 1981 the Kilpatrick family, Findrum, in Convoy, Co. Donegal, unveiled a very unusual family pet - their six-year-old fox Joey; there was strong condemnation of attacks on civilians in the Waterside area of the city at a monthly meeting of Derry City Council; the Quigley’s Point Community Centre Organising Committee prepared for the election of a ‘Baron’ or ‘Baroness of Inishowen’ to help in raising funds to complete the Centre; Kinnegoe Bay became the centre of a clash of interests, which culminated with the erection of a barrier by local conservationists, who accused farmers from surrounding townlands of destroying the shore front by removing large quantities of sand; Derry City Council struck a new district rate of 44.6 pence in the pound, an increase of 5.1 pence or 12.8 per cent; and 600 production workers began a phased return to work at Courtauld textile plant at Campsie, following the settlement of a four weeks old dispute. As ever the Journal photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:51 pm
Boxers from the Ring ABC, Lawrence Hill, who were winners at the Derry and District Boxing Championships. From left, Denis McGinley, 6 st. champion, Paul Burke, 7 st. champion, and Kevin Doherty, 9 st. 7 lb. champion. At back are Tommy Donnelly, trainer, and Bob Barron, club treasurer.

The Carndonagh Vocational School team, which won the junior boys’ District Schools’ Cross-Country Championships at Templemore Sports Complex. From left, Joseph McKinney, Liam Doherty, James Doherty, George Margey, John McCarron and Richard Grant.

Mr. Declan McGonagle, Derry Arts Council, presents trophies and Co-Op shares to the winners of the Galliagh Co-Op painting competition. From left to right, Damien McColgan, Stephen Wright, Sinead Wright and Margaret McMonagle.

Bankend Serene, owned by Daniel and Donal Kearney, Grafton Street, Derry, winner of the Limit Dog Smooth Fox Terrier Class at Cruft’s. In picture are Bob Barron, who prepared and handled Bankend Serene for the show, and Donal Kearney, joint owner.

