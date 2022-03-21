NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures in March 1981

Kinnegoe Bay was the centre of a clash of interests, which culminated with the erection of a barrier by local conservationists, who accused farmers from surrounding townlands of destroying the shore front by removing large quantities of sand; and ‘voting’ to find the new Baron of Inishowen opened with candidates from Malin, Culdaff, Quigley’s Point, Moville, Clonmany, Carndonagh, Fahan and Buncrana, in the running to scoop the prestigious title. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.