NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures in March 1981

Kinnegoe Bay was the centre of a clash of interests, which culminated with the erection of a barrier by local conservationists, who accused farmers from surrounding townlands of destroying the shore front by removing large quantities of sand; and ‘voting’ to find the new Baron of Inishowen opened with candidates from Malin, Culdaff, Quigley’s Point, Moville, Clonmany, Carndonagh, Fahan and Buncrana, in the running to scoop the prestigious title. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.
ackie McLaughlin, centre, chair of the Quigley’s Point Community Centre, receiving nomination papers for a ‘Barony of Inishowen’ fundraising election from John Coyle, Culdaff, Bernard Gillespie, Quigley’s Point, Eamon McLaughlin, Moville, Denis G. Doherty, Malin, Colm Toland, Clonmany, and Desi McLaughlin, Carndonagh. The election of a ‘Baron of Inishowen’ was used to raise funds for a new centre development.
Bishop of Derry, Most Rev. Dr. Edward Daly, concelebrating of a Mass at Thornhill College as part of the diocese 1981 Renewal and Youth (RAY) Day 1981.
Mr. Pat Hughes, principal of Scoil Cholm Cille, Ballymena, Malin, presenting an inscribed silver salver to Mrs. Mary Collins of Beaugh, Malin, on the occasion of her 104th birthday in March 1981. On left is well-known musician Dinny McLaughlin, who organised a traditional session at Mary’s home.
Group pictured at the handing over of £610.62 raised by the Lisnagelvin Ladies for the Muscular Dystrophy Fund. On right with the ladies who took part in a fundraising sponsored slim are Mr. Jim O’Donnell, treasurer of the Derry Muscular Dystrophy Group, Councillor Frank Donnelly, chairman, Amenities and Leisure Committee, who handed over the cheque to Mr. O’Donnell, on behalf of the group, and Mr. Phillip Faithful, assistant manager at the centre.