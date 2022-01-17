Bogside and Brandywell teenagers try out new computer stations at the Powerhouse under the watchful eye of centre co-ordinator Dougal McPartland.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - January 1997

In January 1997 Dungiven Road Primary School in Derry held a rededication service on Monday, January 13, following its change of name to The Good Shepherd Primary and Nursery School, which came into effect at the beginning of the New Year; Mr. Thomas Owens, the sheriff in charge of the eviction of the Graham family at An Grianan Estate in Burt, was shot in the shoulder as he led an eviction attempt in Co. Cavan; and the RUC in Derry refused to confirm or deny that the force provided three guns, including one favoured by the IRA, for a controversial display at the city’s Tower Museum. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:00 am
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:05 am

1.

Colr. Pat Devine, leader of the SDLP grouping on Derry City Council, peers through the broken window of his Rathlin Drive home after an overnight attack.

2.

John A. McLaughlin, with his wife Yvonne, and 17-month-old son Dean, from Isle of Doagh, who appeared on RTÉ’s Winning Streak.

3.

Prizewinners at the Ballyliffin Golf Club annual presentation in the Strand Hotel. Seated, from left, John McGeoghegan, Colm O’Kane, captain, and Jason McGonagle, ‘Golfer of the Year.’ Standing, from left, Liam Doherty, Raymond Doherty, Tony French, Oliver Gilmore and John Gough.

4.

Teenagers viewing Derry as seen on the internet at the Powerhouse in January 1997.

