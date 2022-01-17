Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - January 1997
In January 1997 Dungiven Road Primary School in Derry held a rededication service on Monday, January 13, following its change of name to The Good Shepherd Primary and Nursery School, which came into effect at the beginning of the New Year; Mr. Thomas Owens, the sheriff in charge of the eviction of the Graham family at An Grianan Estate in Burt, was shot in the shoulder as he led an eviction attempt in Co. Cavan; and the RUC in Derry refused to confirm or deny that the force provided three guns, including one favoured by the IRA, for a controversial display at the city’s Tower Museum. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:00 am
Updated
Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:05 am