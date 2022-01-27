Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - January 1997
In January 1997 Derry City’s slender victory over Cork City at Turner’s Cross saw the Leesiders’ Premier Division Championship challenge collapse; a £300,000 project to completely transform the centre of Carndonagh was hailed by Donegal County Manager, Mr. Michael McLoone, as the beginning of the revitalisation of the popular Inishowen market town; and Sinn Féin’s Mitchel McLaughlin hit out angrily at the editor of the ‘Irish Times’ for his suggestion Sinn Féin supports the exclusion of the ‘loyalist fringe parties’ from talks. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:48 pm