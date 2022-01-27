NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - January 1997

Students from Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana, who took part in the Buncrana Pantomime Society’s production of Ali Baba in St. Mary’s Hall, Buncrana
In January 1997 Derry City’s slender victory over Cork City at Turner’s Cross saw the Leesiders’ Premier Division Championship challenge collapse; a £300,000 project to completely transform the centre of Carndonagh was hailed by Donegal County Manager, Mr. Michael McLoone, as the beginning of the revitalisation of the popular Inishowen market town; and Sinn Féin’s Mitchel McLaughlin hit out angrily at the editor of the ‘Irish Times’ for his suggestion Sinn Féin supports the exclusion of the ‘loyalist fringe parties’ from talks. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:48 pm

1.

Kieran Coyle, 11N, St. Joseph’s, whose poem ‘Christmas’ was published in a new anthology ‘Poetry Now NI 1997, being presented with a gift from principal, Mrs. Sarah Kelly. Also in the picture is school librarian, Mrs. McCrystal.

2.

Derek McFeeley, second from left, D Mak Construction, Brecenlea Park, Claudy, presenting the keys to the buyers of the first house, Mr. James and Mrs. Joanne O’Hara. Also included, from left, are Stephen McCarron and Andrew Shields, Century 21/McIvor Homes Estate Agents.

3.

Donegal County Council chairman, Colr. Denis McGonagle, at the official launch of the town’s Environmental Improvement Works Project.

4.

Seamus Mallon, managing director, Desmond Motors, presents a cheque to Derry City F.C., chairman, Paul Diamond, for sponsorship of a Derry-Bohemians match at the Brandywell.

