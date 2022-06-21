Jimmy Herron, from Derry, who was referee at an exhibition game between John Virgo and Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins in Carndonagh in June 1982.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - June 1982

In June 1982 what could have been a major disaster was narrowly avoided in Derry after three bombs were planted beside a large diesel storage tank at the Shell Oil Depot at the Bay Road; Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins and John Virgo visited the Lilac Ballroom, Carndonagh, to play an exhibition match; and five newly-wed couples settled into new homes in Buncrana following a ceremony to open the houses which were erected jointly by the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Urban District Council in the town. The ‘Journal’ photographers were doing the rounds.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 1:16 pm

1.

Sparta atheletes selected for a NI Women’s Athletic team international match against Brittany. From left, Marie Ward, Noeleen Mullan, Gail Stewart, Heather Wilson and Patricia Barr.

2.

The Na Magha Hurling Club president, Billy Taylor, chatting to young members and parents at a ‘Club Night’ held in Carnhill Parish Centre in June 1982.

3.

Jim ‘Jimbo’ Crossan, right, chair of the D&D FA, presenting trophies at the Top of the Hill Celtic F.C. annual presentation in Annie’s Bar. Pictured are, Chris McCallion, second from left, ‘Player of the Year’ and ‘Top Goalscorer’, Gerard McFeely, second from right, ‘Young Player of the Year’ and, on left, Matt Doherty, proprietor of Annie’s Bar.

4.

Individual champion winners at a St. Columb’s College swimming gala. Front, from left, Intermediate Section winners, Colin Gavigan, breaststroke, Brian Kelly, backstroke, and Mark Quigley, butterfly, individual medley and front crawl. Back, from left, Senior Section winners, Eamonn Gormley, backstroke and butterfly, John Friel, breaststroke and Kevin Gormley, freestyle and individual medley.

