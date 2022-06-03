Winnie Henry, from the Lecky Road, embraces her daughter, Anne O’Doherty, who returned to the city from Melbourne on the ‘Colmcille Express.’
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - June 1997

In June 1997 Seagate Technology revealed details of a huge multi-million pound expansion of its Springtown plant in Derry which is expected to create up to 1,100 new jobs in the city; driftnet fishermen in Donegal finalised arrangements to block the Foyle when they meet at the Greencastle Resource Centre on Sunday afternoon; and the visit of Mussolini’s right-hand man to Derry in the 1930s, the story of how a Derry writer penned a play on the marching issue and an unusual encounter between a Lebanese flautist and members of a Derry Protestant marching band were just some of the features in an issue of Northern Ireland’s cultural traditions journal, Causeway. As ever, the ‘Journal’ photographers were doing the rounds.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 1:22 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 1:24 pm

1.

Nine of the ten 1997 Miss Donegal finalists pictured ahead of the county heat of the Miss Ireland competition in the Lake of Shadows.

2.

Nan Moran, greets her son, Paul and his fiancee, Donna Collins, on their arrival from Sydney on the ‘Colmcille Express’ in June 1997.

3.

Pupils from Buncrana Vocational School who won the U-14 section of the Donegal Camogie championship held at Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town. Included is Mrs. Lily Timlin.

4.

Frank O’Hea, originally from Bishop Street, who lived in Melbourne for 45 years, pictured on his arrival in Derry.

