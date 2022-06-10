The St. Columba Day parade makes its way up Barrack Street on June 9, 1997.
The St. Columba Day parade makes its way up Barrack Street on June 9, 1997.

NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - June 1997

In June 1997 another march crisis was looming following an Orange Order pledge to parade through Derry city centre on July 12; President Mary Robinson told a large gathering of Carndonagh residents who turned out to greet her during a visit that the occasion rekindled fond memories of the town where she spent many of her summer holidays; and SDLP leader John Hume departed for Santa Clara, California, to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Santa Clara. The ‘Journal’s’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:40 am
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:35 pm

1.

Group pictured at the Blessing of the Fleet at Inch Pier.

Photo Sales

2.

Priests gather to celebrate the Feast of St. Columba at St. Eugene’s on June 9, 1997.

Photo Sales

3.

Enjoying the St. Columba Day celebrations at St. Columb’s Well.

Photo Sales

4.

Rev. David O’Kane, C.C., Burt, and Rev. Sam Barton, rector, Fahan Group, Church of Ireland, who officiated at the 1997 Blessing of the Fleet at Inch, pictured with Bridget Brown, organiser, and Liam Magee, Lough Swilly RNLI.

Photo Sales
NostalgiaDerryInishowenJohn HumeCarndonagh
Next Page
Page 1 of 2