NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - June 1997
In June 1997 ongoing speculation about the future of the Wellworths stores in Derry and Strabane came to an end with news that in a joint take-over the third largest supermarket chain in Britain, Safeways and Ireland’s fastest growing chain, Musgrave, had acquired a total of 36 Wellworths stores in the North; and efforts to save the popular Lloyds Signal Station in Malin head from private purchase were being mounted after the sale of the landmark was advertised in the local media. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were on their beat.
By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 20th June 2022, 10:17 am