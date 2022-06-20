Pupils from the Holy Family Primary School, Ballymagroarty, who entertained a packed Assembly Hall with their sketch ‘The Girl that Couldn’t Make Up Her Mind’, pictured with local authors, from left, Jack Scoltock, Mary Regan and BBC Radio Foyle’s Frank Galligan.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - June 1997

In June 1997 ongoing speculation about the future of the Wellworths stores in Derry and Strabane came to an end with news that in a joint take-over the third largest supermarket chain in Britain, Safeways and Ireland’s fastest growing chain, Musgrave, had acquired a total of 36 Wellworths stores in the North; and efforts to save the popular Lloyds Signal Station in Malin head from private purchase were being mounted after the sale of the landmark was advertised in the local media. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were on their beat.

Members of the Clonmany Civil Defence who received Basic and Intermediate First Aid Certificates at a special presentation dinner in the Redcastle Hotel. Included, at front, John Patton, acting Civil Defence officer, & Charles Devlin, casualty instructor.

Members of the Malin Head Development Association standing outside the Signal Station at Banba’s Crown which was put up for sale by the Department of Defence in June 1997.

The opening of a Colmcille Exhibition in the Waterside Library. From left, Denis Bradley, guest speaker, Jennifer Austin, senior librarian,Ivor Ferris, Cumann Gaelach Cnoc na Rós, Maura Craig, local history librarian, Dick Sinclair, display officer, and Patricia Ward, divisional librarian.

Martina Hutton, manageress, Rugs Etc., shows customers some of the goods in June 1997.

