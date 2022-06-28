Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - June 1997
In June 1997 an end of an era was marked as the original Bishop Street site of St. Columb’s College ceased to be part of the famous old school; five Inishowen fishermen, including three brothers, were airlifted to safety when they were forced to abandon their vessel, ‘The Father Brendan’, when it sprung a leak off the island of Islay; and seventeen-years-old Sean Holmes set off to commence a three year contract with one of the sleeping giants of English footbal, Manchester City. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were at the scene.
By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 12:44 pm