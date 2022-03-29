The Hong Bar team who were winners of the North West Darts Association City Cup in 1981.
The Hong Bar team who were winners of the North West Darts Association City Cup in 1981.

NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - March 1981

In March 1981 there was good industrial news for Derry when it was announced that DuPont was to build a plant for the manufacture of Hypalon synthetic rubber at its Maydown works; Buncrana Urban District Council decided at its monthly meeting not to advertise the town’s shore green for letting during the year; and loyalist demonstrators on St. Patrick’s Day broke more than 40 bottles onto the pitch at Lisnagelvin playing fields in the Waterside area of Derry - the site of a proposed controversial temporary Gaelic pitch. As ever, the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were on the beat.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:13 am

1.

A section of a St. Patrick’s Day H-Block demonstration in Guildhall Square in 1981.

Photo Sales

2.

Members of the Pilot’s Row Bowling Club who contested the Mickey Taylor Memorial Trophy Pairs Final organised by the Shantallow Bowling Club at Shantallow Community Centre. On right, Liam Mullan and Patrick Moore, who defeated Sam Stewart and Betty Conway.

Photo Sales

3.

Niall and Conor Ó Somacháin, De Burgh Terrace, winners of the duet under-12 at the Londonderry Feis. Conor, on right, also won the boys’ solo under-10.

Photo Sales

4.

Patrick Quinn, on left, and Lawrence Kelly, in training for a walk from Mizen to Malin for the Rehabilitation Institute Buncrana Branch.

Photo Sales
NostalgiaDerryInishowen
Next Page
Page 1 of 2