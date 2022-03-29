Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - March 1981
In March 1981 there was good industrial news for Derry when it was announced that DuPont was to build a plant for the manufacture of Hypalon synthetic rubber at its Maydown works; Buncrana Urban District Council decided at its monthly meeting not to advertise the town’s shore green for letting during the year; and loyalist demonstrators on St. Patrick’s Day broke more than 40 bottles onto the pitch at Lisnagelvin playing fields in the Waterside area of Derry - the site of a proposed controversial temporary Gaelic pitch. As ever, the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were on the beat.
By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:13 am