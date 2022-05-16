Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - May 1997
In May 1997 international singing star Dana, a former Creggan resident, was named as topping the bill at a special concert in honour of the estate’s fiftieth anniversary; ‘Clan Clonmany’, a new Clonmany group, was set up by women for women; and Seagate Technology was expected to announce a £100million investment plan. As ever the ‘Journal’ snappers were out and about.
By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 16th May 2022, 6:07 pm
Updated
Monday, 16th May 2022, 6:19 pm