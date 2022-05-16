The Colmcille Choir pictured with Musical Director Sheila Carlin after achieving a double success at the AIMS Choral Festival in Wexford. The choir won the McCullagh-Pigott Perpetual Trophy in the Female Category for Female Voice Choirs. The choir also won the European Year of Music Cup for Irish Language competition.
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - May 1997

In May 1997 international singing star Dana, a former Creggan resident, was named as topping the bill at a special concert in honour of the estate’s fiftieth anniversary; ‘Clan Clonmany’, a new Clonmany group, was set up by women for women; and Seagate Technology was expected to announce a £100million investment plan. As ever the ‘Journal’ snappers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 16th May 2022, 6:07 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 6:19 pm

Sister and brother Martina and Daniel McCorriston, Redcastle, who were successful in the Moville Feis. Martina won the favourite poem competition (10-12) and Daniel came first in the Open Poem (6-8).

The late former Secretary of State Mo Mowlam with John Hume during a visit to Derry.

The ‘Clan Clonmany’ Women’s Group. Seated, from left, Anne Doherty, Mary McGroarty, treasurer, May Barr, chairperson, Frances Toland, secretary, Anne Duffy, vice-chair, and Bridie Gahan. Standing, from left, Catherine O’Keefe, IRDL, guest speaker, Christine McEleney, Teresa Toland, John O’Donnell, Margaret Toland, Marie McDonald, Hilary Reid, Anne McDaid, Fidelma McLaughlin, Eileen McGonigle and Sally Doherty.

Ex-Taoiseach Albert Reynolds in conversation with the ‘Journal’ editor Pat McArt.

