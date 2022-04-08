Page 1 of 2
NOSTALIGA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - April 1997
In April 1997 ‘Dancie Lexie Dance’, a film, made in and around Derry by a local production company, was confirmed as in line for an Oscar nomination following its latest award; Ballymagan Celtic FC celebrated 21 years on the North West circuit - and what a hectic 21 years it was for the ‘wee’ club with the big name!; and Derry City could take the field against Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell in the knowledge that a win or, indeed, a draw would guarantee the ‘Candy Stripes’ the National League Premier Division title for the second time in their history. As ever, the ‘Journal’ photogaphers were out and about.
By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:51 pm
