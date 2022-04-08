THE BARBER OF MOVILLE....Mr. Paddy Harkin after a hard day’s work in his barder shop in Moville.
NOSTALIGA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - April 1997

In April 1997 ‘Dancie Lexie Dance’, a film, made in and around Derry by a local production company, was confirmed as in line for an Oscar nomination following its latest award; Ballymagan Celtic FC celebrated 21 years on the North West circuit - and what a hectic 21 years it was for the ‘wee’ club with the big name!; and Derry City could take the field against Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell in the knowledge that a win or, indeed, a draw would guarantee the ‘Candy Stripes’ the National League Premier Division title for the second time in their history. As ever, the ‘Journal’ photogaphers were out and about.

Some of the cast pictured during rehearsals for the Grove Amateur Variety Group’s production of ‘Grease’ in the Rialto.

Michael Cosgrove, Gleneagles, a pupil of St. Columb’s College, winner of the Brass Section U-16 years at the 1997 Derry Feis.

Mr. Paddy Harkin attending to customers at his barber shop in Moville.

Pupils from St. Anne’s Primary School, Rosemount, who won the A.O.H. Challenge Cup for Primary School Orchestras at 1997 Feis. Included is their conductor Sue Mellon.

