OF TIMES GONE BY: Buncrana sisters McDaid celebrate a lifetime as Nazareth nuns - June 1991

Sister St. Eugene has recently celebrated her diamond jubilee in a convent in Cardiff while her sister, Sr. Mary Reginald will mark 60 years as a Sister of Nazareth in 1993.

Sadly a third sister, Sister Sylvan, the youngest of the three McDaid sisters, who spent 30 years as a Sister of Nazareth, died of cancer in Belfast in 1969.

The two sisters are holidaying with their brother Gerard McDaid, a very active 85 years old, at his Shandrum home between Buncrana and Drumfries where they are being briefed on all the family news and local events of the past five years or so.