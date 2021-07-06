Group pictured at the start of the annual breakfast run for the Foyle Hospice which took place in July 1996. Included is Noel McMonagle, organiser.

OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - July 1996

In July 1996 the SDLP gave notice it intended putting forward a motion of no confidence in Derry’s Mayor Richard Dallas, who took part in loyalist street protests; history was made with the building of the first ‘Drontheim’ boat in more than forty years at McDonald’s Boatbuilders in Moville; and the bodies of 400 people who died locally during the Great Famine of 1845-50 were finally laid to rest during an inter-denominational service in Derry. As ever, the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.

1.

Residents from Carranbane Walk at their annual summer street party.

2.

Cathal Breslin, who represented the Londonderry Feis at the prestigious National Festival of Music Festivals in Warwick.

3.

Grave diggers lower the remains of Great Hunger victims into the ground at Ballyoan Cemetery.

4.

Brian McDonald, alongside the magnificent ‘Drontheim’ he built in Moville in July 1996.

