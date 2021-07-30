Some of the 200 local children who took park in the 1996 St. Columb’s Park Summer School which was sponsored by Coca Cola.
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - July 1996

In July 1996 Fr. Charles Toland, formerly of Rossville Street, celebrated 40 years ministering in Zululand; Derry man Dermot Duffy broke Mr. Jack McClelland’s 31 year record by more than two hours for a swim from Tory Island to Magheroarty (near Gortahork) in Co. Donegal; and John Carey, a dancer with strong Donegal roots received three standing ovations for his magnificent performance in the spectacular ‘Lord of the Dance’ show. The ‘Journal’ photographers were also doing the rounds.

Friday, 30th July 2021, 6:06 pm

Prizewinners from the Children’s Pet Show pictured with the judges Anne Scott and Aideen Gilmore at the 1996 Carndonagh show.

Former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds with Tony Doherty and Martin McGuinness at a Gasyard Féile event in the Bogside.

Adam Rice, Malin, pictured, with his dog which was the overall Pet Show Champion at the Carndonagh show. Also included is Anne Scott, judge.

John Taylor Meldrum, from Co. Cork, pictured with local Radio Foyle presenters, Sarah Travers and Frank Galligan, on his arrival in Derry during his ‘Ride for Peace.’

