Mr. and Mrs. William Campbell of Meenan Drive, who celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary on November 14, 1996.

OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - November 1996

In November 1996 Ring Amateur Boxing club’s exciting junior flyweight, Charles Nash, was narrowly beaten in his first contest in the Cuban capital, Havana; Buncrana Council chairman, Colr. Nicholas Crossan, threatened to take legal action in an attempt to overturn a controversial decision to decentralise Donegal County Council services for Inishowen to Carndonagh instead of Buncrana; and twenty-year-old Derry actress Nora Mullen was hoping that a BBC radio series on the Molly McGuires would be her big break into the world of drama. The Derry Journal’s photographers were out on the beat.

Brian Mullins, principal, Carndonagh Community School, with some of the students who assisted with the school’s annual Guest Tea party.

14 years old Colleen McCloskey, Barrett School, from Creevagh Road, winner of the girls 12-14 at the Ulster Dancing Championships.

Des Glackin, treasurer Finn Harps, presenting Lady Player of the Year to Anne Marie Harkin at Quigley’s Point F.C.’s annual presentations. Included, from left, are Teresa McLaughlin U-16 Player, Paula Deery, Top Goalscorer, and Maria McGonagle, who received the U-16 Top Goalscorer on behalf of her sister Pauline and Vincent McColgan, secretary, Quigley’s Point Swifts.

Joint chairpersons of the Third Millennium Community Footbridge Co. Mr. Herbert Montgomery and Mr. Colm Cavanagh with plans submitted to the Millennium Commission for a £10m footbridge across the Foyle.

