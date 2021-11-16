OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - November 1996

3.

Des Glackin, treasurer Finn Harps, presenting Lady Player of the Year to Anne Marie Harkin at Quigley’s Point F.C.’s annual presentations. Included, from left, are Teresa McLaughlin U-16 Player, Paula Deery, Top Goalscorer, and Maria McGonagle, who received the U-16 Top Goalscorer on behalf of her sister Pauline and Vincent McColgan, secretary, Quigley’s Point Swifts.