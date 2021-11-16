Page 1 of 2
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - November 1996
In November 1996 Ring Amateur Boxing club’s exciting junior flyweight, Charles Nash, was narrowly beaten in his first contest in the Cuban capital, Havana; Buncrana Council chairman, Colr. Nicholas Crossan, threatened to take legal action in an attempt to overturn a controversial decision to decentralise Donegal County Council services for Inishowen to Carndonagh instead of Buncrana; and twenty-year-old Derry actress Nora Mullen was hoping that a BBC radio series on the Molly McGuires would be her big break into the world of drama. The Derry Journal’s photographers were out on the beat.
