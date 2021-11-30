Page 1 of 2
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - November 1996
In November 1996 it was revealed Neil Jordan’s ‘Michael Collins’, the big movie of the moment, had a special connection with Buncrana, as Deirdre Deeney, from Castle Avenue, was a cousin, albeit once or twice removed, of the ‘Big Fella’; Derry City Council increased security at the City Cemetery after a baby girl’s grave was desecrated by vandals; and the most recent figures obtainable from the National Cancer Registry showed that 1,047 persons with addresses in Donegal were diagnosed as having cancer in 1994. As ever the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were out and about.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:09 am