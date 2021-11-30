OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - November 1996

News you can trust since 1772

Buncrana U-15 League winners receiving their trophy from Ulster Football Association chairman, John Curran. Standing, on left, Charlie O’Donnell, Inishowen League, and, on right, Stephen McNutt, coach.

Guests attending the Derry Round Table annual dinner in the White Horse Inn Hotel, with, from left, Paul McGarvey, chairman, George Tees, president of Table, Patricia Slavin, president of Derry Lions Club, Hilton Robinson, chairman, 41 club and Maurice McCloskey, president Derry Junior Chamber.

James Britton, proprietor, behind the bar at Maguire’s which opened in Moville in November 1996.

Santa Claus received a rousing welcomed when he arrived in Derry in 1996 to switch on the Christmas lights.