A section of the crowd enjoying the Christmas lights switch on in Guildhall Square in 1996.
A section of the crowd enjoying the Christmas lights switch on in Guildhall Square in 1996.

OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - November 1996

In November 1996 it was revealed Neil Jordan’s ‘Michael Collins’, the big movie of the moment, had a special connection with Buncrana, as Deirdre Deeney, from Castle Avenue, was a cousin, albeit once or twice removed, of the ‘Big Fella’; Derry City Council increased security at the City Cemetery after a baby girl’s grave was desecrated by vandals; and the most recent figures obtainable from the National Cancer Registry showed that 1,047 persons with addresses in Donegal were diagnosed as having cancer in 1994. As ever the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:09 am

1.

Santa Claus received a rousing welcomed when he arrived in Derry in 1996 to switch on the Christmas lights.

Photo Sales

2.

James Britton, proprietor, behind the bar at Maguire’s which opened in Moville in November 1996.

Photo Sales

3.

Guests attending the Derry Round Table annual dinner in the White Horse Inn Hotel, with, from left, Paul McGarvey, chairman, George Tees, president of Table, Patricia Slavin, president of Derry Lions Club, Hilton Robinson, chairman, 41 club and Maurice McCloskey, president Derry Junior Chamber.

Photo Sales

4.

Buncrana U-15 League winners receiving their trophy from Ulster Football Association chairman, John Curran. Standing, on left, Charlie O’Donnell, Inishowen League, and, on right, Stephen McNutt, coach.

Photo Sales
DerryInishowenBuncrana
Next Page
Page 1 of 2