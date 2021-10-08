Page 1 of 2
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - October 1996
In October 1996 a bitter behind-the-scenes row involving several Derry left-wingers broke out at the Labour Conference in Blackpool; John Gilliland, of the Brook Hall Estate, became the first farmer in the UK to win approval for a biomass project to supply electricity to companies on both sides of the border; gardaí arrested five men and seized a jeep, a boat, camouflage netting, food, sleeping bags, radio scanners and mobile phones in a major operation in Malin Head.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:54 pm