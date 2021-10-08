OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - October 1996

3.

Sr. Christopher, principal, Thornhill College, with pupils who took top honours in GCSE exams in NI. Seated are Eithne O’Donnell, first in Double Science Award (Modular), and Danielle McIvor, first in Child Development. Back, from left, are Naomi Smyth, joint second in Latin, Aileen Donaghey, second in Science Double Award (Modular), Jennifer O’Neill and Jane McLaughlin, second and third in Child Development, Mary Durkan and Ruth Lynch, joint third in Irish.