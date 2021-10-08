Martha O’Neill, producer of Bogwoman, consults with director Tom Collins during filming of the feature film in Derry.
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - October 1996

In October 1996 a bitter behind-the-scenes row involving several Derry left-wingers broke out at the Labour Conference in Blackpool; John Gilliland, of the Brook Hall Estate, became the first farmer in the UK to win approval for a biomass project to supply electricity to companies on both sides of the border; gardaí arrested five men and seized a jeep, a boat, camouflage netting, food, sleeping bags, radio scanners and mobile phones in a major operation in Malin Head.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:54 pm

Committee members of Clonmany Shamrocks pictured at the club’s annual presentation dinner dance held at the Ballyliffin Hotel in October 1996. Seated, from left, are Sean McDaid, Tony Doherty, Danny Harkin, Willie Gill, Michael Bradley and Eddie Ivers.

Nell Doherty, Benview Estate, Coshquin, with ‘Chance’ who was saved from certain death last week by a group of office workers.

Sr. Christopher, principal, Thornhill College, with pupils who took top honours in GCSE exams in NI. Seated are Eithne O’Donnell, first in Double Science Award (Modular), and Danielle McIvor, first in Child Development. Back, from left, are Naomi Smyth, joint second in Latin, Aileen Donaghey, second in Science Double Award (Modular), Jennifer O’Neill and Jane McLaughlin, second and third in Child Development, Mary Durkan and Ruth Lynch, joint third in Irish.

The St. Joseph’s High School debating team which beat Little Flower Girls’ School, Belfast, in the NI Schools’ Debating Competition. Front, on left, Martin Hagan and Brian McInty

