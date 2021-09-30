Leading in the singing of ‘When Irish Eyes are Smiling’ during a peace rally in Derry are, from left, Mairead Corrigan, Betty Williams, Kathleen Doherty and Joyce Kelly.
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - September 1976

In September 1976 the Derry peace women, Mrs. Margaret Doherty and Mrs. Joyce Kelly, appealed to the men of the city to stay at home and allow their womenfolk to travel to a big peace rally planned for Antrim; preaching in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, at the start of a four-days pastoral visitation to the Buncrana parish, the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev. Dr. Edward Daly, said that one form of injustice that was rampant was the drawing of unemployment benefit by people who were working and receiving an adequate wage; and Donegal County Councillor Conal Doogan outlined a comprehensive plan for sustaining the Donegal fishing industry. The ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 12:47 pm

1.

Senior citizens from Pennyburn parish Derry enjoying themselves at a party held in the Pennyburn Community Centre.

2.

From left, Aidan O’Connell, captain Coshquin F.C., being presented with the winning trophy of a summer football competition organised by Grianan Celtic F.C. by secretary, Stephen Gillespie, centre, and, on right, Denis Whoriskey, Grianan Celtic F.C. team manager.

