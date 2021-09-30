Page 1 of 1
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - September 1976
In September 1976 the Derry peace women, Mrs. Margaret Doherty and Mrs. Joyce Kelly, appealed to the men of the city to stay at home and allow their womenfolk to travel to a big peace rally planned for Antrim; preaching in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, at the start of a four-days pastoral visitation to the Buncrana parish, the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev. Dr. Edward Daly, said that one form of injustice that was rampant was the drawing of unemployment benefit by people who were working and receiving an adequate wage; and Donegal County Councillor Conal Doogan outlined a comprehensive plan for sustaining the Donegal fishing industry. The ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 12:47 pm