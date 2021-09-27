Page 1 of 2
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - September 1996
In September 1996 the passengers and crew of the Silver Cloud, the first six star cruise liner ever to visit Derry, were given the red carpet treatment when it dropped anchor; Moville man Liam Ferrie’s ‘The Irish Emigrant’, believed to be the longest running, regularly published newsletter on the Internet, reached another milestone with the publication of its 500th edition; the first new hotel on Derry’s west bank since the outbreak of the Troubles, the Trinity Hotel, opened at a cost of £3.6m.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 12:23 pm