St. Columb’s College Athletic team who enjoyed a medal haul at the 1996 UK Young Athletes final in Birmingham.
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - September 1996

In September 1996 the passengers and crew of the Silver Cloud, the first six star cruise liner ever to visit Derry, were given the red carpet treatment when it dropped anchor; Moville man Liam Ferrie’s ‘The Irish Emigrant’, believed to be the longest running, regularly published newsletter on the Internet, reached another milestone with the publication of its 500th edition; the first new hotel on Derry’s west bank since the outbreak of the Troubles, the Trinity Hotel, opened at a cost of £3.6m.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 27th September 2021, 12:23 pm

1.

Students from Carndonagh Community School pictured with their awards at the School’s annual award presentation. From left, Emma Donaghey and Maria McGlinchey, certificates of merit, Niamh Foley and Lynda Ward, Conal Dougan, perpetual trophy for science, Ciaran Doherty, certificate of merit.

2.

Local participants taking part in a Malin Head to Mizen Head fund-raising walk in September 1996.

3.

Members of Age Concern, Park, presenting articles of hand knitted clothing to Sylvia McCracken, field officer, Age Concern, who collected them on behalf of Oxfam. Also included, seated from left, Susan Lynch, chairperson, Annie Forrester, treasurer, and Betty McAteer, secretary.

4.

Students from Carndonagh Community School at the school’s 1996 annual presentations. From left, Peter Gormley, student initaitive, Maria McLaughlin, Fr. McKenna award for Irish, Brian Craig and Niamh Foley, music award.

