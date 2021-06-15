Miss Donegal finalists pictured at the White Strand Hotel in Buncrana. From left, Vega Powell, Hazel McCracken, Paula Leonard, Sharon McDaid, Alison O’Donnell, Helen Lafferty, Jennifer Hegarty, Louise Minnock, Lesa Gillespie, Sarah McDermott, Maeve Rodgers and Brenda Lynch.

OF TIMES GONE BY: June 1996

In June 1996 the Derry Walls were chosen by the Council’s Theatre Working Group as the site for a new 1,000 seater civic theatre; it was suggested the delivery of 550 new jobs at Stream International could bring Derry one step closer to becoming the ‘Silicon Valley’ of Europe; and Buncrana Urban District Council gave its full

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:57 pm

backing to Derry in its efforts to host the Eurovision Song Contest. The Journal photographers - as ever - were out and about in Derry and Donegal.

1.

Patrons enjoy refreshments in the dramatic setting of the ancient ruins of Northburg Castle at the Castle Inn.

Buy photo

2.

Damien O’Kane impresses the judges in the Banjo competition at the Co. Derry Fleadh held in the Holy Child Primary School in June 1996.

Buy photo

3.

Derry Journal reporter Dolan O’Hagan chats to Mrs. Judith Salerno, Senior Vice-President Stream International following the announcement of a planned expansion. Included is Ken Pearson, director, human resources.

Buy photo

4.

Terrie Shiels, Mountjoy Street, and Áine Ní Seoige, Brandywell, listen as the results of the U-9 Irish Language conversation competition are announced at the Co. Derry Fleadh at Holy Child Primary School.

Buy photo
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 2