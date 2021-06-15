OF TIMES GONE BY: June 1996
In June 1996 the Derry Walls were chosen by the Council’s Theatre Working Group as the site for a new 1,000 seater civic theatre; it was suggested the delivery of 550 new jobs at Stream International could bring Derry one step closer to becoming the ‘Silicon Valley’ of Europe; and Buncrana Urban District Council gave its full
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:57 pm
backing to Derry in its efforts to host the Eurovision Song Contest. The Journal photographers - as ever - were out and about in Derry and Donegal.
Page 1 of 2