Peter Taylor to appear at Derry Féile alongside former MLA Raymond McCartney

Award-winning journalist Peter Taylor will appear at this year’s Féile after over 50 years reporting on the Troubles.

He will be joined by former Sinn Fein politician, political prisoner and hunger striker, Raymond McCartney, for an in-depth discussion about “the story behind the headlines”. The conversation is part of the Féile’s discussions and debates programmes, and is one of the key highlights of the event.

The dialogue will allow for insight into McCartney's time as a Republican prisoner, as well as Taylor’s experience reporting on the conflict. It will also give the audience the chance to hear about the pair’s relationship, which goes back 35 years.

The two initially met in 1990, in the Long Kesh H-Blocks where McCartney was a prisoner. After 10 years of trying, Taylor was finally allowed inside the prison to report on a groundbreaking documentary that featured both Republican and Loyalist prisoners.

Raymond McCartney.

Taylor, 82, has spent over 5 decades reporting on the conflict in Northern Ireland, beginning when he first visited Derry on the night of Bloody Sunday in 1972. From there, he visited often and became close with prominent figures such as Martin McGuinness.

He has said that covering the atrocities of Bloody Sunday is what inspired the rest of his career. During, and after, the conflict, Taylor produced multiple television reports and books about the people and events of the Troubles. His trilogy, Provos, Loyalists and Brits, is hailed as an accurate and impartial representation of the conflict from both sides.

The conversation between Taylor and McCartney will take place on Monday, August 11 at 7pm, at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin. Tickets are free to the public.