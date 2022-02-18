Plans submitted for iconic eight metre ‘The Ancient’ sculpture on the side of the A6

The 8m 'The Ancient' sculpture will overlook this stretch of the A6 if approved.

A fresh planning application for ‘The Ancient’ statue has been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council. Designed by the artist Ngaire Jackson, the new artwork will symbolise the ‘human connection with the ancient woodland landscape, providing a welcome to visitors to the Faughan Valley ancient woodlands and encouraging connectivity with the natural landscape,’ according to a technical planning statement submitted in support of the bid.

The towering structure will be located at the Oaks Wood Car Park, if approved.

A separate application has been submitted for a related sculpture ‘The Birds’ which has been designed by Jennifer Young and is proposed for Brackfield Wood.

The work will represent ‘birds in flight’ and will be suspended above walkers from two to six metres in height beside an access road to the wood.